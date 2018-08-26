HC Wainwright Analysts Give CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) a $8.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 2,453.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,228,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S accounts for 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.15% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

