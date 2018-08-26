HC Wainwright Analysts Give Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our therapeutic models are patient-based and reflect our assumptions for the market size and share penetration rates and pricing. We use this to determine the future revenue streams. These metrics then flow into our valuation model.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KERX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERX opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). equities analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 361,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

