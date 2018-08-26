HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.76.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

