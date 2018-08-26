HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.92. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,248. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other HD Supply news, insider John Stegeman sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $804,058.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,635.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 61.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 61,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

