Head to Head Analysis: Carbonite (CARB) versus Support.com (SPRT)

Carbonite (NASDAQ: SPRT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carbonite has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbonite and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 0 1 8 0 2.89 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbonite currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbonite and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $239.46 million 5.80 -$4.00 million $0.50 82.70 Support.com $60.12 million 0.86 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carbonite.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite 0.39% 46.67% 6.40% Support.com -0.69% 1.35% 1.19%

Summary

Carbonite beats Support.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Hybrid Backup, which protects a customer's data footprint on-premise and in the cloud and enables recovery while version history stored in the cloud safeguards against disaster; Carbonite Cloud Backup that automatically backs up data to the cloud and keeps physical and virtual systems protected with point-in-time restore; and Carbonite Onsite Backup, a flexible data protection solution, which backs up and replicates data securely across a customer's own private network. In addition, it offers Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; Carbonite Recover, a disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that securely replicates critical systems from a customer's primary environment to the cloud; Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, providing ease of use for customer self-service, and improve the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its Support.com Cloud and end-user software products through direct sales channel; and technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

