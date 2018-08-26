Head to Head Contrast: Synacor (SYNC) & Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NASDAQ: SYNC) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $824.95 million 18.01 -$3.45 billion ($2.08) -5.59 Synacor $140.03 million 0.61 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -8.15

Synacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Synacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 10 18 7 0 1.91 Synacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Synacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Snap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of -2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -155.31% -49.79% -43.88% Synacor -3.18% -11.18% -6.10%

Summary

Synacor beats Snap on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which enables individuals to pinch on the camera screen for bringing a live map of their location, as well as showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent Snaps posted to their story; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

