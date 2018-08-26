Head-To-Head Contrast: U.S. Energy (USEG) vs. TETRA Technologies (TTI)

U.S. Energy (NYSE: TTI) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -28.70% -19.21% -11.42% TETRA Technologies -9.43% -0.90% -0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.55 million 1.86 -$1.36 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $820.38 million 0.73 -$39.04 million ($0.21) -22.71

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression division engages in the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages, and oilfield pump systems; and the provision of compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. This division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.