Head-To-Head Survey: Iron Mountain (IRM) & DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Iron Mountain and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $3.85 billion 2.67 $183.82 million $2.13 16.85 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $2.46 billion 10.37 $248.25 million $6.14 20.14

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 2 3 0 2.33 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 6 11 0 2.65

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus price target of $126.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 4.56% 14.82% 2.79% DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.79% 3.02% 1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

