Head-To-Head Survey: Simulations Plus (SLP) and Quality Systems (QSII)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: QSII) and Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Quality Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 14.78 $5.78 million $0.34 60.44 Quality Systems $531.02 million 2.71 $2.42 million $0.57 39.25

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quality Systems. Quality Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simulations Plus and Quality Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Quality Systems 4 5 2 0 1.82

Quality Systems has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Quality Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quality Systems is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Quality Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87% Quality Systems 0.22% 10.69% 6.81%

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Quality Systems does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quality Systems has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Quality Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

