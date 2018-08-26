Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Director Sells $124,961.64 in Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

