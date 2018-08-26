Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,939,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.4% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 300.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 698,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,822. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.62%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.