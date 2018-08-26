Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8,098.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 108,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

