Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2,144,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 482,539 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 706,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 344,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $21,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $18,061,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen set a $57.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE:HP opened at $65.83 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -223.62%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

