Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $57.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $59.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $215.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $218.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $242.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $237.90 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,325. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,856 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 827,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 539,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.