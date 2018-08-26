Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Hibbett Sports updated its FY19 guidance to $1.57-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $20.53 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

