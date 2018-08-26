Hillenbrand (HI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

