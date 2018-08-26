Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Director Yousry Bissada Acquires 10,000 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Director Yousry Bissada acquired 10,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$145,800.00.

Shares of HCG opened at C$14.39 on Friday. Home Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.63.

HCG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

