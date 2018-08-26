Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 235,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Home Depot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial grew its position in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 7,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $201.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.