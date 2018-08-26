HomeBlockCoin (HBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58.00

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. HomeBlockCoin has a market cap of $56,997.00 and $58.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001105 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

