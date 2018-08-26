Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,401 shares, a growth of 0.0% from the July 31st total of 3,321,263 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

HUSA opened at $0.22 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

