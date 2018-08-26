Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Director Purchases C$93,150.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) Director Colin Osborne bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00.

HBM stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$12.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

