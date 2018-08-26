Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,593 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 231.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 27.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 329,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.91, for a total transaction of $1,816,292.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,631.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,185,697 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $331.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $332.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

