Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) to report sales of $13.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Hydrogenics reported sales of $12.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year sales of $50.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%.

HYGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the first quarter worth about $165,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,665. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

