IHS Markit (INFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

INFO opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $186,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

