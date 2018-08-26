Imperva Inc (IMPV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get Imperva alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,362,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 91,444 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,777,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 92,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Imperva by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter.

IMPV traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 576,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,237. Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -168.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Imperva will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.