Imperva Inc (IMPV) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Imperva worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMPV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter.

Imperva stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Imperva Inc has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Imperva’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperva Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMPV. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperva from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

