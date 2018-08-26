Independence Holding (IHC) Insider Sells $31,400.67 in Stock

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) insider Larry Graber sold 861 shares of Independence stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $31,400.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,036.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Graber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Larry Graber sold 1,200 shares of Independence stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $44,580.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Larry Graber sold 3,247 shares of Independence stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $121,048.16.

On Monday, June 11th, Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of Independence stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $108,420.00.

NYSE:IHC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235. The stock has a market cap of $537.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.10. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $18,294,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

