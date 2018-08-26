Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 3,516,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,802,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $702,126.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,112.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

