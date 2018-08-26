InnerWorkings (INWK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News coverage about InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InnerWorkings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4549795236547 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

INWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barrington Research cut InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ INWK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 284,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,745. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million. equities analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart bought 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

