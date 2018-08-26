InPay Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (INPAY)

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, InPay has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One InPay token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Tidex. InPay has a market cap of $295,854.00 and $3.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00261658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035160 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

InPay Token Profile

InPay’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for InPay is inpay.tech. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.