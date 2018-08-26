Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Chairman Acquires $98,644.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Chairman Michael Huseby purchased 18,200 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $98,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BNED opened at $5.24 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

