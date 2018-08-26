Insider Buying: Cemtrex Inc (CETX) CEO Buys $20,160.00 in Stock

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Saagar Govil acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $20,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cemtrex stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,274. Cemtrex Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. analysts anticipate that Cemtrex Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 485.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Cemtrex worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

