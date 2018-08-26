Insider Buying: Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Insider Buys £2,660.62 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,660.62 ($3,401.02).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 306 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,653.02 ($3,391.31).

On Friday, June 22nd, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 262 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,669.78 ($3,412.73).

OXB stock opened at GBX 852 ($10.89) on Friday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.19 ($0.17).

OXB has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.