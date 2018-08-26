Insider Buying: TSR Inc (TSRI) Major Shareholder Acquires $391,489.20 in Stock

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $391,489.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,896.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zeff Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 55,680 shares of TSR stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $432,633.60.

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. TSR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

