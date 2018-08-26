Insider Selling: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Director Sells $447,355.00 in Stock

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Director Mark N. Wegman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $447,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.45. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioSpecifics Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

