Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $54,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, August 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $51,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $51,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $54,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,152 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $54,983.60.

On Wednesday, June 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $49,920.00.

On Friday, June 1st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $46,720.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $27.71 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 484.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.