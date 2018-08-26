Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) EVP Sells $26,361.28 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTSH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 2,399,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,578. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

