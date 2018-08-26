Insider Selling: D4t4 Solutions PLC (D4T4) Insider Sells £101,161.86 in Stock

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) insider Carmel Warren sold 58,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £101,161.86 ($129,313.38).

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.31) on Friday. D4t4 Solutions PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.40).

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its data collection solution covers customer data platform to rapidly collect, process, and analyze data from customer data sources, as well as data for customer analytics and personalization; data management solution comprises cloud and managed data services, including private cloud, application management, content management, and archiving; data analytics solution cover rapid customer analytics; and data solutions comprising big data convergence and advanced fraud analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.