Insider Selling: Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Insider Sells $116,219.25 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $116,219.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,997.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Scott Reasoner sold 8,219 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $173,914.04.

On Thursday, August 9th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,009 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,180.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,224 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $94,502.16.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91.

On Thursday, May 31st, Scott Reasoner sold 878 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $15,294.76.

Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. research analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 47.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after buying an additional 1,650,677 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 283,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

