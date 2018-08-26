Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Insider Sells $47,422.32 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $47,422.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,941.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LARK opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.50. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.