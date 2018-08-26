Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $4,521,000.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,020,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,165,872.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 226,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 74,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

