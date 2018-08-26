Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $245,241.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $245,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.