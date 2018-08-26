Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Insider Sells $1,501,200.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,492,500.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $506,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,506,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Jack Bendheim sold 4,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Jack Bendheim sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $568,200.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 17,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $837,162.40.

On Monday, July 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $469,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $1,406,700.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,153,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $21,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after buying an additional 330,614 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

