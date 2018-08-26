Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Vice Chairman Sells $904,772.16 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $904,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon R. Moeller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00.

PG stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

