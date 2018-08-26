Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

