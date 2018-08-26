Insider Selling: WesBanco Inc (WSBC) CFO Sells $101,420.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) CFO Robert H. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $101,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,808.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 965.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 130,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WesBanco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,132 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

