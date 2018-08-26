Insperity Inc (NSP) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Insperity worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Insperity stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $116.45.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $210,738.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $285,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,151.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,163 shares of company stock worth $19,180,472 over the last three months. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.