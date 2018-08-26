Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.5665579671116 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Insys Therapeutics stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00. Insys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.31% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.