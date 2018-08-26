Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 3,696 EnerSys (ENS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4,106.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Sidoti raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,080,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $350,555.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,616.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,714. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $80.71 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

