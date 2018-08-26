Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 6,248 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $141.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $141.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

